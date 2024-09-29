Disciplinary measures against Sofia tragedy architect put on hold

Pending disciplinary measures by government roads agency Infrastructure Malta against Adriana Zammit, the architect accused of causing the involuntary death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, have been put on hold by the newly-installed CEO of Infrastructure Malta, Steve Ellul.

The collapse of the illegal structure at Kordin in December 2022 caused the death of the 20-year-old. The architect was arraigned in court in 2023, accused of involuntary homicide and negligence.

Infrastructure Malta then set up an independent disciplinary board to investigate Zammit.

The Shift is informed that the board has concluded its investigation and presented its recommendations for formally dismissing Zammit from her government-salaried post.

Yet following the appointment of failed Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul as the agency’s CEO, internal instructions were issued to put any action against Zammit on hold.

It is unclear whether the disciplinary process against Zammit focused on her role outside Infrastructure Malta as the architect responsible for the Kordin debacle or included issues of bad workmanship connected to other agency works.

Despite several reminders, Ellul did not reply to questions about whether he had put on hold disciplinary measures against the architect and give reasons for his decision. Transport Minister Chris Bonnet also remained silent.

Zammit was suspended on half pay in July 2023 following her court arraignment. However, while still receiving half of her Infrastructure Malta salary, she continued her private work.

She was charged in court with manslaughter after a magisterial inquiry into Sofia’s death concluded that she “through negligence, lack of ability in her profession, or lack of adherence to regulations caused the death”.



The court-appointed expert in the inquiry, Prof Alex Torpiano, found that Zammit “did not make the necessary calculations to ensure structural stability” and “failed to properly inspect the construction site”.

He also said Zammit “did not show the necessary ability and professional know-how required in her responsibility as the architect”.

Torpiano told the inquiry that the builders said they had never even seen Zammit on site and admitted that work instructions were given to them by one of the two developers, Matthew Schembri – a self-appointed site manager with no qualifications to act in any such capacity.

“During the construction phase of this project, it resulted that architect Adriana Zammit used to depend on WhatsApp (pictures) to give instructions on how works should proceed,” the inquiry stated.

“According to her WhatsApp messages, particularly with Matthew Schembri, it results that she based the work’s supervision on pictures of the works sent to her by Schembri himself,” it added.

Jean-Paul Sofia’s last order before the building collapsed like a house of cards was to photograph fresh concrete poured on the roof and send the images to the architect.

Zammit obtained her architect’s warrant in 2012 and worked at the Planning Authority for several years before moving to Infrastructure Malta.