Roads agency tasks former ambassador with its archaeological monitoring

Malta’s former non-resident ambassador to Qatar has been tasked with providing archaeological monitoring services to Infrastructure Malta despite his lack of expertise.

Infrastructure Malta officials described the move as “the latest bizarre decision” by failed Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul, who was put in the agency’s driving seat by Minister Chris Bonnet. This move has continued to increase turmoil inside the roads agency.

The former ambassador, Joseph Theuma, 58, from Tarxien, and a former PN diehard who used to work in the private secretariat of former nationalist minister Jesmond Mugliett, switched to Labour shortly after the 2013 general elections and was showered with government appointments.

The latest consultancy contract by Infrastructure Malta is being considered a gift by Steve Ellul for Theuma’s help in his failed electoral campaign seeking a parliamentary seat in Brussels.

Since Theuma is from Tarxien, the same electoral district as Minister Chris Bonnett, the ministry fast-tracked his contract for approval.

According to the agreement, seen by The Shift, Theuma, through his private recruitment agency, People & Business Platform Ltd, will provide the government agency with “archaeological monitoring and surveying and associated technical research and coordination with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.”

Infrastructure Malta sources insist that this work was already carried out by various contractors working for the agency, and there was no need for additional services.

Theuma will start receiving €1,500 a month for his services and an additional €60 per hour if his work requires more than 25 hours a month.

Apart from his latest contract, Theuma is also currently serving as a board member of Transport Malta, which is also the responsibility of Minister Chris Bonett.

He is also a paid adviser to Fisheries Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said. Until a few months ago, Theuma also served on the board of Wasteserv.

While Infrastructure Malta is currently under pressure to start delivering its long-awaited road projects, which have stalled since the abrupt departure of former CEO Ivan Falzon, Ellul has continued to make controversial decisions.

After deciding to appoint Janice Borg to Deputy CEO, caught working for another government agency, Projects Malta, Ellul also gave a lucrative contract to Katrina Cuschieri, the daughter of disgraced former MFSA boss Joseph Cuschieri, as Business Development Manager.

Ellul also gave orders to shelve disciplinary action, started by his predecessor, against architect Adriana Zammit, an Infrastructure Malta employee who was charged with the involuntary murder of Jean-Paul Sofia.

While a disciplinary board recommended action against the architect, Ellul, based on the instructions of his minister, put the decision on hold. No reason was given for this decision.