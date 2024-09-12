Infrastructure Malta: Top officials blast Steve Ellul’s decision on deputy post

Turmoil and confusion dominate the running of the government’s roads agency, Infrastructure Malta, as senior management figures oppose a controversial and irregular promotion made by failed Labour MEP Steve Ellul soon after he took over the CEO’s seat.

Last month, during his first days at the agency, Ellul hired Janice Borg, a unit manager for maritime infrastructure, as his deputy. His decision immediately ruffled feathers among other members of the management team.

The Shift is informed that two agency executive directors, Raphael Abdilla and Henry Attard, who are at a higher grade than Borg, are leading a ‘silent revolt’ against Ellul and insisting on a reversal of this decision.

Joined by the other management team members, they are putting pressure on Ellul, mainly through the ministry, to withdraw Borg’s promotion and issue a proper call to appoint a deputy CEO. This position has never existed at the agency.

This impasse is also affecting the agency’s smooth running and delaying further decisions on crucial national projects, such as Msida Creek. Ellul has now delayed signing a new contract with Borg to try to solve the problem he created.

When asked for a copy of Borg’s new contract as Deputy CEO, Ellul told The Shift that no such contract exists.

While Ellul has introduced Borg as his deputy and is representing him in various meetings, the other managers deem her decisions ineffective and illegal since she does not have a contract.

This situation is continuing to stall the agency’s work.

The frustration of the other members of Infrastructure Malta’s management team increased when Borg was involved in a highly unethical move just a few months ago when she was caught working for another government agency, Projects Malta.

This breached the agency’s code of ethics but went unpunished.

Steve Ellul’s arrival at the agency was already met with scepticism and disdain by many due to his lack of experience and qualifications to lead the organisation.

Many interpreted his appointment as a ‘gift’ to compensate for his failure to make it to Brussels as a Labour MEP despite the big push he was given by both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

Ellul was given a salary of €128,000 annually in a three-year contract.

Apart from his controversial decision to appoint Borg as his deputy, he also recruited the 24-year-old daughter of disgraced former MFSA boss Joseph Cuschieri as his business development manager.

Ellul has refused to explain whether a proper recruitment process was followed when he recruited Katrina Cuschieri.