Portelli’s illegal pools supplied with electricity by Enemalta, against the law

Two massive communal pools in Sannat, built by Gozitan rogue developer Joseph Portelli and his business partners, have been connected to Enemalta’s electricity grid despite being declared illegal by the Court of Appeals.

Chairman Ryan Fava ignored questions raised by The Shift about how Enemalta provided electricity to these illegal structures despite the state entity’s legal obligation not to supply electricity meters to illegal buildings.

Rules dictate that before installing a new electricity service, the applicant must present to Enemalta a compliance certificate drawn up and signed by an architect, declaring that the development was according to the permit issued by the Planning Authority.

However, while the two pools, together with a row of penthouses built as part of massive apartment blocks in Sannat, were declared illegal by the Chief Justice earlier this year, Enemalta still provided the pools with electricity.

Following an on-site visit by The Shift last week, it was established that the two illegal communal pools were fully completed, with their pumps and lights fully connected to the national electricity grid. The pools were in full use at the time of the visit, with guests enjoying a dip in the rural ODZ setting.

When The Shift asked Chairman Fava to justify the electricity connection, given the Court’s ruling and the fact that the pools could never have been issued with a valid compliance certificate, he declined to answer.

The connection of electricity to the illegal pools is the latest in a saga in which Portelli and his business partners, Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, and Daniel Refalo, a Gozitan beach concessionaire turned developer, have turned the law upside down, with the help of the authorities, particularly the Planning Authority.

A few years ago, NGOs objected to a permit issued by the Planning Authority allowing Portelli to build rows of apartments in Sannat. They argued that the permit was illegal, as it consisted of more storeys than allowed by the local plan. Also, no ODZ pools were permitted in the area.

Despite filing an appeal in Court, Portelli took advantage of the time needed for the Court’s decision and completed the project before the Chief Justice declared the row of penthouses and the pools illegal.

Just a few days ago, The Shift revealed that despite the Court’s ruling, the Planning Authority still entertained a new application, filed by an Indian employee of the Portelli clan, to sanction one of the penthouses declared illegal by the Court.

In a surreal decision and through a quick (summary) procedure, the Planning Authority sanctioned the illegal penthouse, ignoring the Court’s decision.

Din l-Art Helwa has already protested and applied for the permit’s revocation.

Just a few days later, two Albanians, also employees of Portelli’s construction business, submitted two more applications, asking the Planning Authority to sanction four more illegal penthouses.

The Planning Authority is considering the request and processing the applications.