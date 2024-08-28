New EU Commission: Malta’s is the only inexperienced nominee

Speculation that Prime Minister Robert Abela is facing pressure from Brussels to swap his nominee-EU commissioner Glenn Micallef with incumbent Helena Dalli was met with sarcasm and disdain by top government officials, as this has been interpreted as a last-ditch attempt by Malta’s current commissioner to save her lucrative position for another five-year term.

Senior government sources told The Shift that while Micallef’s surprise nomination has ruffled feathers inside Labour and is admittingly controversial, the pressure mounted through the media is being attributed to the offices of Helena Dalli.

Last June, more than a month before Robert Abela announced Micallef as Malta’s designate commissioner, The Shift reported how Dalli was pushing hard to persuade Abela to give her a second mandate.

However, Abela stopped her in her tracks, telling his aides that he did not consider Dalli worthy of a second term, particularly due to her poor performance in Brussels, where she struggled to leave a mark.

Last month, after Abela’s first choice, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne was indicted over criminal charges, the prime minister announced Micallef’s nomination, confirming The Shift’s reports.

Taking advantage of Abela’s surprise nomination of a 34-year-old Head of Secretariat, government sources said aides close to Dalli used their contacts inside the Commission to mount pressure on Malta and nominate her instead.

According to the same sources, Abela expected this pressure and is not keen to entertain it.

Helena Dalli had been seeking a new position after her term in Brussels. Her focus earlier this year was to be nominated as Malta’s President and was putting pressure on Castille to be selected. However, Dalli was sidelined following the PN opposition’s stance that none of those forming part of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s cabinet members should occupy this post.

Refusing to accept no for an answer, Dalli earmarked another opportunity – a second nomination for the Commission – as soon as Deputy Prime Minister Ferane was charged in court. The Shift reported that the prime minister’s sudden nomination of Micallef left Dalli fuming.

Micallef least experienced among prospective Commissioners

Prime Minister Abela’s nomination of his closest aide is controversial and a gamble as he risks having Micallef turned down by MEPs.

According to the EU Treaties, the Commission President cannot force Abela to choose who he proposes, as that is his prerogative. However, a thumbs-down by MEPs in a grilling later this year would be very embarrassing.

All designated commissioners must get the EP’s approval before taking their position.

Traditionally, several designated commissioners do not pass the test, and their countries are forced to replace them. Due to Micallef’s lack of clout and Malta’s being the smallest member state, it is more likely that Micallef will be targeted as one of the potential casualties.

An exercise conducted by The Shift shows that Micallef is the most inexperienced nominee to form part of the EU executive among those nominated.

Twenty-two countries have already submitted their nominations, with the rest expected to submit their names to Brussels by the end of the week. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will then assign their respective portfolios, normally after meeting nominees.

Due to Malta’s lightweight nomination, the Maltese Commissioner designate is not expected to be given any significant responsibility, similar to what happened in the last Commission with Helena Dalli, who was assigned the equality portfolio.

Almost all other EU member states have sent seasoned politicians and heavyweights to Brussels, expecting an important portfolio in return.

While some member states, including Germany, France, Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia, have re-nominated their incumbent Commissioner, other countries proposed their top politicians, including two former prime ministers and several current or former ministers.

Except for Poland, which nominated its EU Permanent Representative for the post even though he was former Council President Donald Tusk’s right-hand man, Micallef is the only other nominee who never occupied a ministerial post.