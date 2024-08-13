Malta Women’s Lobby demands action after murder of Nicolette Ghirxi

The Malta Women’s Lobby said it was deeply concerned and saddened by the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi by her ex-partner, Edward William Johnston, in Birkirkara, saying it highlighted the urgent need to address the problem of intimate partner violence.

Ghirxi was killed by her ex-partner on Sunday night. Anna Borg, Chairperson of the Malta Women’s Lobby, stressed the seriousness of the situation. “Ghirxi’s death at the hands of her ex-partner reveals the critical need to tackle the often-overlooked dangers of intimate partner violence,” Borg said.

Research shows that victims of intimate partner violence, particularly those with severe psychological trauma, often underestimate their risk, leading to inadequate safety planning and increased vulnerability.

The Malta Women’s Lobby called for immediate action to address this issue. Borg stated, “We must recognise these risks and provide adequate support. Professionals, not victims, should assess the level of danger.”

Despite Johnston’s ongoing harassment and the clear threat he posed, violence was not prevented. Borg asked, “How can we better protect women like Nicolette from escalating violence? Could more have been done when authorities were alerted to Johnston’s presence on the island?”

The Malta Women’s Lobby called for enhanced support services, including psychological support, legal aid, and emergency housing, to help victims understand and address their risks.

Improved risk assessment training for professionals is crucial to ensure they are equipped to evaluate and plan for safety.

Public awareness campaigns are also needed to increase understanding of intimate partner violence and available resources.

The organisation also urged policymakers to review and strengthen laws on stalking, harassment, and intimate partner violence to ensure effective protection.

Borg described the incident as a “wake-up call” and stressed the need for urgent changes to prevent future tragedies. “We cannot afford to lose another life to intimate partner violence,” she declared. “The Malta Women’s Lobby stands with all victims of domestic abuse and pledges to continue advocating for their safety.”

The organisation extended its heartfelt condolences to Nicolette Ghirxi’s family and friends and called for a united effort to enhance protections for vulnerable women across Malta.