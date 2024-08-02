Moviment Graffitti urges government to block tanker carrying military fuel to Israel

Moviment Graffitti has urgently appealed to the Maltese government to block the tanker Overseas Santorini, carrying military jet fuel to Israel, to prevent further violence against Palestinians and uphold international law.

The advocacy group emphasises the urgency of this matter, highlighting the bi-monthly shipments of military jet fuel on tankers like Overseas Santorini and Overseas Suncoast.

These shipments include kerosene-based jet fuel and JP-8, essential for Israel’s Air Force, provided by the Valero oil company on behalf of the U.S. government.

The Overseas Santorini departed from Corpus Christi, Texas, on 15 July and is currently near Gibraltar, expected to approach Maltese waters imminently.

Moviment Graffitti’s appeal strongly urges Maltese authorities to prohibit the passage, entry, bunkering, servicing, and docking of this vessel to prevent the military fuel from reaching Israel, where it would contribute to further violence against Palestinians.

The group draws attention to a coalition of Palestinian, European, and international organisations calling for a global energy embargo on Israel to end what they describe as genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

The letter points out that Israel’s actions violate fundamental principles of international law, including those outlined by the International Court of Justice, which has issued binding orders that Israel continues to disregard.

Moviment Graffitti argues that states have a legal obligation to cooperate in ending such illegalities and to prevent genocide by all available measures.

Further, the letter references an April 2024 UN Human Rights Council resolution expressing deep concern over the transfer of jet fuel to Israel, stating that such transfers violate international law.

The Arms Trade Treaty also obliges states to prevent the transfer of arms, including military fuel, if there is a risk they could be used to commit genocide, crimes against humanity, or other serious breaches of international humanitarian law.

Moviment Graffitti underscores Malta’s constitutional commitment to the promotion of peace, security, and social progress among all nations.

“We urge you to act urgently to prevent genocide and other international crimes. Prohibit the transit, docking, and provisioning of the Overseas Santorini in Maltese waters,” stated Andre Callus, representing Moviment Graffitti.