MEIA calls for transparency on the proposed Cultural Hub

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) is asking for greater consultation and transparency around the government’s proposed cultural hub in Marsa’s Albert Town.

While welcoming the long-awaited investment in Malta’s cultural infrastructure, MEIA has raised several concerns about the new hub’s planning and proposed management.

The project, approved by the Planning Authority last week, aims to create a centralised arts space with carnival workshops, music studios, dance rehearsal rooms, theatres, cinemas, museums, and cafeterias.

In a press release on 20 May, the MEIA calls upon the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, and Festivals Malta to thoroughly consult with all stakeholders, including the MEIA.

“A cultural hub is something we have long sought after, and if developed with proper consultation, it can be highly beneficial,” said MEIA president Maria Galea. “However, we cannot build something of such importance without involving the sector and understanding the demand,” she added.

Some key concerns highlighted by the MEIA include transparency regarding the project’s designer, research, and the research strategies conducted to ensure the needs of Malta’s creative community are met.

The association is also asking for clarification on how the hub will be managed to avoid becoming a monopolised centre for public entities rather than a dynamic, collaborative space.

Furthermore, the rationale behind allocating large areas to specific spaces needs to be reviewed to ensure it meets the actual needs of the creative community and the public.

The association also underscores the need for immediate solutions to address the current shortage of affordable rehearsal and studio spaces rather than waiting for the new hub.

The statement concludes that the MEIA is ready to participate in the consultation process to ensure the cultural hub truly serves Malta’s creative community.

Established in 2020, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) is a prominent non-profit organisation dedicated to championing the rights, growth, and development of Malta’s vibrant entertainment and arts industry.

It includes creators, performers, promoters, producers, suppliers, cultural educators, and technical personnel spanning Music, Theatre, Dance, Film, Visual Arts, and Arts Education.