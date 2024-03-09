Local Council joins eight NGOs in objecting to proposed Xemxija tower

The St Paul’s Bay Local Council along with a group of NGOs have joined forces to oppose a recently proposed development for a 300-apartment, 13-storey tower on undeveloped land in Xemxija, alongside historic cart ruts and Roman baths.

The tower is being proposed just a few metres away from another development, a nine-storey multi-tower residential tower and commercial complex at the former Mistra Village site with over 700 apartments.

A protest conference on Saturday morning led by NGO Moviment Graffitti, was attended by residents, other NGOs and St Paul’s Bay Mayor, Alfred Grima.

Graffitti announced the protest last week, calling on authorities to refuse the proposed “monstrous” development.

Grima announced that the local council had unanimously objected to the development and had called on the government to purchase the land so that it could be preserved in its natural state. The project is proposed by applicant Tony Gauci through architect Ray Demicoli.

The public application for the development lists Chetgau Ltd as the applicant’s company name. Chetgau is part owned by Yvette Chetcuti, former Malta Development Association president Sandro Chetcuti’s wife.

Grima said that “while this is a developable zone, it is also an area of high arecheological importance.” He said “the land is garigue – protected by law, so it would be irresponsible for the Planning Authority to approve such a development.”

He noted the proposal’s impact considering the neighbouring development at the former Mistra Village site. He called on the PA to refuse the development.

The Shift has reported on the negative impact of construction works at the neighbouring site, despite the development permit still under appeal.

A decision by the Environment and Planning Tribunal to dismiss an appeal against the project’s approval was overturned by the courts.

While the tribunal is still reevaluating the appeal, works at the site continue, aided by regulatory loopholes introduced by the Malta Tourism Authority.

The St Paul’s Bay Local Council and NGOs Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Nature Trust, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Ramblers Association and Birdlife Malta have all objected to the development.