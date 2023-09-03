Summer construction ban amended to allow for Mistra Village development

The Malta Tourism Authority and Building and Construction Authority scheme stopping excavation and construction during the summer months in “tourist zones” was altered this year to allow the controversial development at the former Mistra Village hotel site in Xemxija to continue throughout the summer. An analysis of the MTA lists of the last three years of streets in which no construction work may be done throughout the summer period shows that streets abutting the site had specific exemptions included, while others were removed from the list entirely, allowing for the development to continue. The permit for the project by Charles Camilleri of Gemxija Crown Ltd for a 12-storey residential and commercial complex with over 700 apartments, was revoked by the Chief Justice in the Court of Appeals in May.

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti sent the case back to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to consider whether the project is still compatible with current planning laws and policies.

Meanwhile, the work on the site is ongoing, with residents complaining about noise and dust lasting until the evening on summer nights.