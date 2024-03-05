Graffitti calls on Xemxija residents to oppose second ‘monstrous’ development

A recent proposal for a 13-storey tower in Xemxija has prompted NGO Moviment Graffitti to call on the public to join its opposition to the project, noting the impact of the “monstrous” development.

The tower will include almost 300 apartments and is being proposed just a few metres away from the controversial construction of a nine-storey multi-tower residential and commercial complex at the former Mistra Village site (over 700 apartments) subject to a drawn-out tribunal appeals process.

If approved, the latest project, proposed by applicant Tony Gauci through architect Ray Demicoli, would see a massive complex built on what is currently protected and undeveloped garigue, close to historic cart ruts and Roman baths in the area.

In a statement protesting the project, Graffitti announced a conference at the site on Saturday, calling the public to “voice their concerns and make it clear that this proposal should be refused outright to safeguard the interests of the residents and our cultural heritage”.

“Xemxija residents are already facing the construction of another 700-plus apartments… metres away from the proposed 13-storey tower,” they said.

Graffitti said, “Another monstrous development would continue to add to the copious amounts of noise, dust, traffic and stress to the area’s residents”.

They called on the Planning Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the government to “protect the land for the common benefit of residents… preserving cultural and natural heritage”.

Last year, The Shift reported how ongoing works by another developer at an adjacent site are causing “constant mental stress” for residents. A decision by the Environment and Planning Tribunal to dismiss an appeal against the project’s approval was overturned by the courts.

While the tribunal is still reevaluating the appeal, works at the site continue, aided by regulatory loopholes introduced by the Malta Tourism Authority.

A reform of the appeals process to halt works under appeal, promised by Prime Minister Robert Abela last May, has not been done.

Moviment Graffitti press conference in protest of the project will be held at the site on Triq Piscopo Macedonia on Saturday 9 March at 10:30am.