REVEALED: The undisclosed buyers of BOV loan portfolio worth millions

A company that has purchased a portfolio of loans from Bank of Valletta for a fraction of the original value involves the bank’s former chairman, Deo Scerri, raising questions on revolving doors and influence, an investigation by The Shift has found.

The bank announced it was selling the portfolio on 19 December, but it did not specify which company would buy it. The Shift’s investigation revealed that a company called 3514 Capital SCC would be the one purchasing the portfolio.

The company bought some 700 BOV loans for €26 million. The original value of the loans has not been disclosed. BOV cited commercial sensitivity in reply to questions from The Shift.

The bank’s decision is based on the reasoning that it would be more cost-effective to sell off these loans to others prepared to collect the money than tie itself up in man hours and litigation fees to recover part of the money when considering risk and losses.

Scerri sits on the investment committee of the company that decided to buy these loans – 3514 Capital SCC. An investment of €26 million would naturally be based on the expectation that the company can make a significant profit from such an investment.

Scerri was chairman of BOV between 2016 and 2020 after being appointed by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Before that, he was the auditor of the Labour Party.

Responding to The Shift’s questions, Scerri said his role on 3514’s investment advisory committee was limited to “overseeing and implementing self-regulating policies that the company has imposed on itself”. He claimed his role “has no connection with the origination or acquisition strategy entrusted to the board of directors.”

He said his previous role at BOV was non-executive and that he “was not involved in the day-to-day operations of BOV”. He claimed, “since more than three and a half years have lapsed… and since I was not involved in any dealings with the bank on the acquisition of the NPL portfolio, no revolving door issues may arise in this scenario.”

The Shift contacted BOV to ask for the portfolio’s original value, but the bank refused, citing commercial sensitivity. The Shift’s investigation is ongoing.

Old ties, new beginnings

Investment firm 3514 Capital Partners bought the collection of some 700 loans for €26 million through subsidiary company 3514 Capital SCC (securitisation cell company).

3514 Capital is a partnership directed by Jean Carl Farrugia, founding partner at DF Advocates, and Christopher Vella, CEO at business consultancy Polymath & Boffin set up in 2011 and in which he is the sole director.

Polymath & Boffin’s offices in Floriana are the same as those for 3514 Capital.

Farrugia and Deguara are the founding partners of DF Advocates – a firm that made a name for itself for being involved in several controversial deals negotiated by the Labour Party in government, including the rezoning of Smart City for private residences and the hospitals scandal.

Farrugia and Deguara were direct beneficiaries of rushed legal changes allowing residential developments at Smart City in 2018.

In 2021, Deguara’s house and office were searched by police investigating the ‘fraudulent’ Vitals-Steward hospitals deal.

Deguara is also involved in a string of other businesses and sits on the boards of various companies, including D Shopping and Dizz Finance – the financial arm of Diane and Karl Izzo’s Dizz Group – and Sadeen Education Investments Ltd – the company behind the beleaguered American University of Malta.

The bank’s explanation

In reply to questions from The Shift, BOV confirmed the company purchasing the deal, adding that “the acquirer of the portfolio was selected based on a formal offer submitted as part of a rigorous bidding process conducted by the bank in which multiple interested parties participated”.

The bank also said, “It is expected that for NPLs with long vintages, recovery materialises through the liquidation of the collateral following a judicial process, bound to take several years. Realistically, the Bank shall have recovered the minimum between the (i) legal amount due by the customers and (ii) projected future value of the collateral adjusted to reflect risk factors and liquidation costs.”

The bank commented that in line with established practices, since amounts received in the future are worth less than the equivalent amounts received today, these are discounted on a present-value basis.

“In this case, the present value is dependent on the rate used in discounting future cashflows (based on the cost of capital), the recovery timeframes on each NPL, the rate at which interest accrues on outstanding balances, the change in the risk-adjusted value of the collateral over time, and the cost of servicing the NPL portfolio over its lifetime.”