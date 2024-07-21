Clint Axisa back on Transport Malta books despite criminal charges for sexual harassment

A senior Transport Malta officer who last April had his suspension from work lifted despite facing criminal charges connected to sexual harassment at his place of work is still on the books of Transport Malta and is being paid by the same entity, The Shift can reveal.

Clint Axisa, who in 2022 hit the headlines after his arraignment in court accused of harassing two female Transport Malta employees, had his work suspension lifted last April, in the lead-up to the MEP elections, through a political decision by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Facing harsh criticism over this breach of rules, Abela justified his decision by stating that Axisa would not remain at Transport Malta and instead would be working at a different entity – Infrastructure Malta – ensuring that he avoids all contact with his alleged female victims.

The prime minister’s move violated strict public service rules, stipulating that once an employee is criminally charged in court, he is to be suspended from work and put on half-pay until a final judgement on his case is delivered.

According to Abela, the government started reconsidering similar situations “according to the seriousness of the charges filed”.

Infrastructure Malta officials told The Shift that Axisa, a staunch Labour supporter, pressured the Prime Minister and Transport Minister Chris Bonett to reinstate him despite his ongoing criminal procedures.

In April, he was seen working at Infrastructure Malta offices, with the government later confirming that Axisa’s suspension had been lifted.

Equality Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg, who regularly campaigns against sexual harassment, admitted that she had not been consulted about the decision.

The Shift has now confirmed that although Axisa has been given health and safety duties at Infrastructure Malta, he is officially still considered a full-time employee of Transport Malta – the entity that initially suspended him. Transport Malta is paying him his salary.

Infrastructure Malta officials also confirmed that Axisa is just being ‘hosted’ by IM and is not considered its employee.

“Transport Malta issues all payments, including Axisa’s full salary, every month. Through this unique arrangement, Axisa is also still entitled to any promotion exercise conducted by Transport Malta despite the criminal proceedings,” the officials confirmed.

They described Axisa’s reinstatement as “a cosmetic exercise” to give him back a full-time government job despite the serious charges he is facing.

“This was just a political move due to Axisa’s proximity to the Labour Party and Minister Chris Bonett. They wanted to lure back his vote as he was informally threatening not to vote if he remained suspended,” the officials said.

Apart from sexual harassment, Axisa, 44, from Fgura, the same district as Minister Chris Bonett, is also facing charged of non-consensual sex and threats.

The privileged treatment given to Axisa is also considered discriminatory, as other public officials facing criminal proceedings have not been reinstated and are still suspended on half pay.

This is giving rise to legal protests with the Public Service Commission and various government agencies.

Asked for his position on these issues, Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana declined to comment.