PA recommends approval for Gozo Ministry’s ‘incompatible’ Xwejni horse

A controversial five-metre equestrian-themed bronze sculpture commissioned by the Gozo Ministry and set to mar the remote, pristine coastal landscape of Xwejni is being recommended for approval by the Planning Authority.

The recommendation for approval of the artwork, which has already cost taxpayers around €250,000, comes despite strong objections from the Environment and Resources Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the PA’s own Design Advisory Committee.

But ignoring the objections, including that the statue would be “completely incompatible and out of place” on the Xwejni coastline, the Planning Authority’s directorate has recommended the approval of the Gozo Ministry’s application.

In the PA’s view, the sculpture will create a new “landmark” on Gozo’s picturesque coast. But the PA’s directorate failed to address the negative impacts the bronze statue, which will be anchored into the untouched rock just 60 metres away from the seaside, is expected to cause.

Despite various attempts by the Gozo Ministry, which is paying artist Austin Camilleri handsomely for his ‘Wiehed’ abstract sculpture, to have the authorities withdraw their objections, all three dug in their heels and insisted the sculpture in the middle of nowhere is completely out of place and will create an eyesore.

The PA’s Design Advisory Committee said, “While appreciating the artistic qualities of the design of the sculpture, (the DAC) is however of the opinion that given the pristine location of the site in question, it should be relocated to a more urban section of the coast, or even inland.”

ERA came out even more forcefully, noting the site in question forms part of a protected Natura 2000 site and a Special Conservation Area and Special Protection Area.

According to the ERA, the proposed monument “is considered out of context and incompatible with the natural surroundings and the pristine coastal landscape”.

Moreover, the ERA also labelled it as “objectionable from an environmental point of view”.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage was of a similar opinion and twice reiterated that “the site of the proposed development is located within a very prominent location with unobstructed views of a surrounding pristine landscape.

“The proposed installation would be an incompatible addition to the surrounding natural, rural and cultural landscape”.

But despite all the objections, the PA is still recommending that the Gozo Ministry gets its permit. A final decision is now slated for 6 June.

The proposed project has attracted a number of other objections with many calling it “a waste of money” and an unwanted pull factor toward the remote area’s pristine environment.

The owners of the area’s salt pans, who have been working them for decades on end, have also claimed the spot the ministry earmarked for the statue is their private property, which the ministry disputes.