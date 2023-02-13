FMS boss still being paid three times more than her closest managers

The Shift’s recent report that the Deputy Prime Minister’s chief canvasser Carmen Ciantar has been allowed to retain her €163,000 salary as head of the Foundation for Medical Services has incensed members of the agency’s senior staff, who are on lower and disproportionate salaries.

Although established industrial relations and human resources practices dictate that salary scales should be proportionate to those of top management, Ciantar’s political appointment and special contract have created a distorted situation at the agency.

According to the FMS’s official remuneration structure, obtained by The Shift through a freedom of information request, the salary of managers immediately under the CEO is €57,000 a year including allowances and a 15% performance bonus.

This means that Carmen Ciantar, who is less qualified than most of her immediate subordinates in management, is being remunerated three times as much.

“While we consider our salary structure as fair, and we are not complaining about the level of our pay, it does not make sense that our CEO is being paid three times what we are making.

“After all, we are always at our desk and dedicate all our energy towards the FMS while she takes care of many other things outside the agency’s remit,” one senior manager remarked to The Shift about Ciantar’s other role as Fearne’s political aide.

The Shift revealed a few weeks ago that despite Prime Minister Robert Abela’s pledge that Ciantar’s extraordinary financial package would be revised when her contract drew to an end, this did not happen after the last general election.

On the contrary, a copy of her new contract signed in May 2022, which was obtained by The Shift through an FOI, shows Ciantar retained the exact same financial package, amounting to more than €13,000 a month, in her new contract, which elapses in 2024.

The Prime Minister has so far refused to declare himself on his deputy prime minister, Health Minister Chris Fearne, having ignored his instructions to downward revise Ciantar’s salary following The Shift’s reports.

Relations between the two, now the government’s top officials, soured after the 2020 Labour leadership contest. Abela was at the time considered the underdog but managed to better Fearne at the Labour ballot box, with the assistance of the outgoing disgraced former prime minister, Joseph Muscat. Ciantar had managed Fearne’s leadership campaign.

It is understood that one option Abela is currently considering is to kick Fearne upstairs by nominating him as Malta’s EU Commissioner in 2024.