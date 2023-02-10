187 new police recruits failed entry exam on first attempt, five on the second

Apparently desperately keen to swell its ranks with new recruits, the police force has implemented a new policy allowing those applying to join the force an unprecedented three chances to pass the entry exam.

The new policy only came to the fore by coincidence last year when one of the ‘third-time lucky’ recruits was arrested and charged with kidnapping and brutally beating immigrants.

Interior Minister Byron Camilleri told Parliament this week that the new policy had been approved by Malta Authority for Further and Higher Education and the Police Academy’s Board. The latter is chaired by University Professor and former Labour Party election candidate Raymond Mangion.

So far, 182 new police officers have been recruited following one resit and another five following a second resit, Camilleri informed Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo.

The new third resit policy was introduced on the watch of Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, in what is being considered a further lowering of standards in a bid to fill the void left by experienced officers who have quit the force in droves over recent years.

Following last October’s arraignment of a 20-year-old police officer from Qormi, Luca Brincat, it resulted that he was one of five officers who had failed his exams, resit included.

But when Police Minister Byron Camilleri was accused of political interference in ensuring Brincat was made a constable, he vehemently denied the allegation and explained Brincat had been given another chance after his two previous failed attempts.

Police recruits only require a few O-Levels or a secondary school leaving certificate to be recruited. They are then given a short course at the Police Academy followed by a relatively easy exam, after which they are awarded a constable certificate.