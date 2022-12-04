Watch: Roundup Week 49

Lands Authority awards legal services contract to cleaning company

The Lands Authority is trying to fix a massive legal blunder it committed a few weeks ago when it awarded a legal services contract to a cleaning and hospitality company.

Gozo Ministry has not published two years of direct orders

Gozo Ministry Permanent Secretary John Borg refuses to explain why the ministry is ignoring the law.

Junior minister takes family on holiday to Sicily, with his ministerial car

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett took his family for a short weekend break to Sicily – in his government-leased BMW.