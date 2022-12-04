News

Watch: Roundup Week 49

Michael Kaden
December 4, 2022 18:58

Lands Authority awards legal services contract to cleaning company

The Lands Authority is trying to fix a massive legal blunder it committed a few weeks ago when it awarded a legal services contract to a cleaning and hospitality company.

Gozo Ministry has not published two years of direct orders

Gozo Ministry Permanent Secretary John Borg refuses to explain why the ministry is ignoring the law.

Junior minister takes family on holiday to Sicily, with his ministerial car

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett took his family for a short weekend break to Sicily – in his government-leased BMW.

                           
                           
                               
Damning audit on home help for elderly finds 'mess', raises questions on misappropriation of funds
Some 30% of hours in which Gozitan elderly clients
The Shift Team
December 4, 2022 10:32
