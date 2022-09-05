Victim of Saturday’s car fire was accused of arson in 2020

Liam Vidal, the 44-year-old victim of a mysterious car fire in Valletta last Saturday, was himself accused of complicity in an arson attack on a Luqa residence in 2019.

Vidal was found seriously injured next to his burning car in Marsamxett, Valletta.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at around 9am after an explosion was heard in various parts of the capital city.

Following the explosion, Vidal was seen coming out of his car with his clothes burning and falling to the ground with serious injuries.

The police were immediately called to the scene of the incident as Vidal was taken to hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

Sources close to the investigation told The Shift that in May 2021, Vidal, a taxi driver at the time, was arraigned in court and charged with complicity in an arson attack on a private Luqa residence.

The alleged arson attack was carried out in the early hours of 19 December 2019, when the door of the Luqa residence belonging to Emanuel Ellul was set on fire.

Vidal pleaded not guilty to the charges presented, and the case is still ongoing.

Vidal was not the main person charged with the arson attack.

Months earlier, a 44-year-old from Gzira, Alan Brown, was accused of the crime. It was only weeks later that the police discovered Brown’s alleged accomplice in this crime and charged Vidal.

Police sources told The Shift that last Saturday’s car fire incident is being treated as a ‘special case’ as the cause of the fire preceded by an explosion may have been driven by motives yet to be investigated.