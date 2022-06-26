Schembri faces court action over unpaid taxes

Keith Schembri, the chief of staff of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, is to face court action unless he settles a bill of over €134,000, according to a judicial letter filed by the Commissioner for Revenue.

Schembri was given two days to settle a tax bill dating back to 2012, court documents show. Between 2013 and 2019, Schembri served as chief of staff at the office of the prime minister.

The bill seems to not have been settled. In a more recent judicial letter dated 26 May, presented in the first hall of the civil court and addressed to Schembri’s residence in Mellieħa, the Tax Commissioner warned Schembri that his failure to comply with the law and settle the pending bill would result in court procedures to recoup unpaid taxes.

The Shift is informed that in September 2020 then-tax commissioner Marvin Gaerty had already sent a tax assessment to Schembri covering the period 2012 to 2019.

According to the assessment, Schembri had failed to pay all taxes due in 2012, 2014 and 2019.

Apart from some €74,000 in pending additional taxes, the tax department asked Schembri to pay an additional €60,000 in interest payments.

Despite the Tax Commissioner’s alert in 2020, the government only initiated formal proceedings against the former OPM Chief of Staff after Schembri resigned his post in November 2019.

Schembri is currently facing separate criminal proceedings in court over alleged corruption, fraud and other criminal activities involving a multi-million-euro ‘investment’ made by Progress Press, publishers of The Times of Malta.

Among his alleged accomplices, also facing criminal proceedings, are Adrian Hillman, Vince Buhagiar and Michel Rizzo, all three former managing directors of Allied Newspapers, as well as Schembri’s associates at his Kasco Group of Companies and the shareholders of accounting firm Nexia BT, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini.