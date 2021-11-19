‘Coalition for Gozo’ calls for immediate suspension of Xlendi boathouse development

Concern about rampant over-development in Gozo is mounting rapidly, as one iconic view or village centre after another falls prey to developers’ concrete. The demolition of the last remaining traditional boathouses in Xlendi a few weeks ago was a step too far for many, however, and a group of NGO’s have banded together to demand the project is suspended immediately and the permit award investigated. The three environmental and heritage NGOs have formed a ‘Coalition for Gozo’ – a collaboration aimed at protecting the island, its rural landscape and its historic buildings from further destructive development, while lobbying for the government to draw up a “new, carefully-crafted, soundly-articulated vision for Gozo’s planning and development regulations”. The devastation of Xlendi, which has gone from picturesque fishing village to concrete jungle in the space of a few decades, has brought the seriousness of the problem into sharp relief for many, though residents complain it’s only the tip of the iceberg. Developers such as Joseph Portelli, whose track record of ignoring planning regulations or manipulating loopholes in the rules to get around certain limitations is notorious, have left their marks on every town and village on the island, and many are now encroaching into Outside Development Zone (ODZ) areas. The Coalition, formed on 13 November by Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex, aims to bring this seemingly unbridled level of development under strict control, it said in a press release today. Its mission statement is “working for the common good of Gozo”.

The group says it has asked the authorities to deliver, within twelve months, a clear vision for the island that must recognize and respect the island’s unique social and aesthetic qualities, as well as the aspirations of its residents. This plan must be conceived through meaningful consultation with Gozitan communities, mayors, NGOs, business bodies and those who have the true interests of Gozo at heart, the group said.

A larger exercise is already being carried out by the executive team at the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA), which exercise is being supported by the Coalition, it said in the statement. Demand for breathing space Until this exercise is completed, the Coalition said, it is demanding “implementation of the following actions to come into effect by 1 January 2022 to give the island breathing space from the present avalanche of destructive development”. The actions include a 12-month suspension of DC2015 Annex 2 regulations; a 12-month extension of the current UCA boundaries by 250 metres with strict imposition of UCA policies within these boundaries; and a 12-month moratorium on all ODZ applications with some exceptions for agriculture.

The three NGOs also call for immediate action from PA Executive Chairperson Martin Saliba and Planning Board Chairperson Vince Cassar to order the immediate suspension of construction works of the old boathouses in Xlendi, along with a full investigation of the permits granted for the demolition of the iconic buildings. The group also demands the outright rejection of any applications that clearly illegal and unacceptable, citing the ongoing application to re-zone 3,400 square metres of agricultural land in Gharb as an example. Further, the Coalition says, the PA must stop the present practice of allowing developers to carve up mega-developments into smaller parcels, ostensibly as separate applications, in order to avoid Environmental Impact Assessments and other mandatory requirements for large projects.

It should also impose strict adherence to new guidelines recently published by government to protect and preserve scheduled buildings of historical and architectural importance and their environment.

And it must introduce urgent scheduling of vistas and village skylines to protect each village core together with rural and coastal scenery of high environmental value.