Repubblika warns prime minister to keep promises made after publication of public inquiry report

Civil society NGO Repubblika called on prime minister Robert Abela to uphold promises made after the publication of the public inquiry report a month after it was published, stating that “the prime minister must get off his yacht and begin implementing what he promised a month ago”.

The public inquiry report, compiled by a panel of judges who were tasked with determining the state’s role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, concluded that the government had actively aided and abetted a climate of impunity and corruption which led to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

“We are here today, in front of the office of prime minister Robert Abela, to bring attention to the fact that in spite of the rhetoric and posing, a month has passed and the prime minister has done absolutely nothing,” Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said.

“In spite of the public inquiry’s conclusions, along with its condemnation of his friends who are still in government and within the Labour party, Robert Abela is choosing the continuity of impunity, with all the risks that this brings to our country and our people,” Aquilina added.

Repubblika’s president further maintained that Abela does not have “the ability, the strength and the courage” to remove disgraced government officials like former prime minister Joseph Muscat and justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis from the party’s fold.

“A month ago, we called for the removal of these politicians from the government as well as the Labour party with the assurance they would never be allowed to occupy public service roles,” Aquilina said.

“Instead of this, Abela is letting figures from Muscat’s Cabinet knock on people’s doors and speak to constituents so they can grab votes and force us to deal with them for another term,” he added.

Repubblika also called out Abela for further fostering the climate of impunity flagged by the inquiry through attacks on “journalists, lawyers and others working tirelessly to ensure the truth emerges and justice is done”.

“This disgusting campaign is not only occurring through party media but also via social media from people who are evidently being told to do so by the government, the Labour party or their criminal friends,” Aquilina said.