PEN Malta call for submissions for Daphne Caruana Galizia poetry memorial

In the week dedicated to World Press Freedom Day, PEN Malta is launching a call for submissions with the possibility of getting your work published on the Daphne Caruana Galizia poetry memorial on PEN International’s website.

The memorial celebrates the journalist’s life and work, in alignment with PEN’s mission of promoting free speech through her memory and the ongoing calls for full justice for her assassination, the organisation said in a statement.

The Maltese journalist was brutally murdered by a car bomb on 16 October 2017.

The call is for unpublished, original work that pays tribute to the slain journalist and highlights the rising obstacles faced by those upholding and campaigning for media freedom.

The organisation has also collated a compact series of extracts from published works on Caruana Galizia to inspire entries and give further context to the journalist’s legacy in Malta and beyond.