Corruption: ‘The actions of the few are damaging Malta’s second largest industry’

Anyone who is or was involved in corruption and graft must be held accountable, and a clear message must be sent to show that the law applies to all without fear or favour, the association of igaming companies, iGen, said in a statement.

The association stressed that the “actions of the few are impacting negatively the second largest industry in Malta, which represents over 13% of the country’s GDP. These have resulted in higher costs, an increase in operational complexity, loss of business and substantial reputational damage”.

While saying members of the association fully support the efforts of the police and of the judiciary in investigating these reports and allegations, iGen stressed the need for clear and decisive action to ensure that justice is done and any guilty parties are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Last week, 11 individuals including the former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri were arrested and charged with a list of financial crimes, including money laundering and fraud. The compilation of evidence against the accused commenced last Thursday before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

“We are satisfied to see that the relevant institutions have started to take decisive action against these claims, but much more remains to be done. Anyone who is or was involved in corruption and graft must be held accountable, and a clear message must be sent to demonstrate that the law applies to all without fear or favour,” said iGEN Chairman Enrico Bradamante.

The association condemned all acts of corruption, money laundering and fraud, and welcomed transparent and thorough investigations to eliminate all the individuals, companies and representatives from any position of influence.