Police never considered Schembri as murder suspect

Police investigating the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, led by high-ranking officer Keith Arnaud, never considered disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri a suspect in the murder, the jury trying Yorgen Fenech was told on Wednesday.

Inspector Kurt Zahra made the declaration while explaining how Schembri became embroiled in the investigation in November 2019, as police closed in on Fenech.

Zahra said Schembri’s name surfaced on 25 November through a letter allegedly passed to Fenech via their mutual doctor, Adrian Vella. Schembri was subsequently arrested over the alleged letter and possible leaks of confidential information to Fenech, but not on suspicion of involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The evidence comes after Schembri has featured repeatedly throughout the two-month trial, both through witnesses and allegations Fenech made during his police interrogations.

Fenech had claimed Schembri gave him €80,000 in a Reebok bag, an allegation Schembri denied. He also made a series of allegations concerning Schembri during interrogation, including that his former friend had given him a “script” to follow and promised him a presidential pardon. Fenech also alleged Schembri had been looking for someone to “get rid of” Caruana Galizia as early as 2014.

Despite those allegations, Zahra told jurors unequivocally that Schembri was never considered a murder suspect.

The jury was also told about the police search of Schembri’s former Castille office on 5 December 2019. Zahra said Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud had checked with the new chief of staff and was informed that Schembri’s office had been sealed after his departure and nobody had entered it.

Defence lawyer Giannella de Marco immediately disputed the claim that the office had been sealed.

Zahra referred to a document found during the search, which consisted of a Caruana Galizia article mentioning Pierre Darmanin in connection with alleged oil smuggling.

Later in Wednesday’s sitting, Schembri’s name surfaced again as Zahra took jurors through messages exchanged by Fenech on the night before his arrest.

Fenech and his uncle were discussing ways for him to leave Malta, including flying to Paris, driving through Sicily and escaping by boat.

Ray Fenech suggested that his nephew ask “K” whether the airport was safe and use the VIP lounge. Zahra identified “K” as Keith Schembri.

Fenech also told his uncle that Schembri had reassured him, saying: “Stay calm, nothing is going to happen.”

The messages were exchanged on 18 November 2019, hours before Fenech was intercepted aboard his yacht on his way to Pozzallo. Fenech denies that he was fleeing.

Fenech is pleading not guilty to charges of complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder.