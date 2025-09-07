Revealed: The full extent of Caqnu’s ‘savage’ development in Xemxija

The scale of Charles Polidano’s latest development in Xemxija has been laid bare, with plans obtained by The Shift revealing a project far larger than previously disclosed, according to documents obtained by Planning Authority insiders.

Polidano, known as ic-Caqnu, has so far only applied for a seven-level underground garage (that will be accompanied by 11 storeys above ground – ultimately yielding two towers) and a hotel. But the full plans show the project is far more extensive.

The project has already sparked controversy in the seaside town after erecting a wall that encroached on public parking spaces and sealed off a sizeable area across three street levels. But documents seen by The Shift show that what has so far been described as a multi-storey car park and two towers, in reality, amounts to a sprawling commercial and residential complex over three streets.

According to the plans lodged by Polidano’s company, Xemxija Estates Ltd, the development is to comprise 156 residential units, a 64-room hotel, more than 20,000 square metres of retail and commercial space, and parking facilities for 665 vehicles.

Stretching from Triq Raddet ir-Roti across Triq is-Simar and down to the seafront, the scheme would dominate the surrounding residential zone and dwarf neighbouring properties.

In April, St Paul’s Bay local council lodged a formal objection, condemning what it called a “savage intensification” of building in an area originally zoned for low-density development, earmarked under the North West Local Plan for a quiet residential area with a defined neighbourhood centre.

Councillors warned that existing road, sewage and water networks were wholly inadequate for the influx of residents and visitors the project would bring, highlighting the added risks posed by the area’s unstable clay substrata.

The works have also blocked access to part of a scheduled road linking Triq Raddet ir-Roti and Triq is-Simar – an artery intended to remain open to the public. Instead, the company is proposing two passageways flanking a vastly enlarged central plot set for mixed residential and commercial development.

The council expressed alarm that the plan would shatter the area’s character and override the original vision.

This is not the first time Polidano’s projects in Xemxija have attracted criticism. An adjacent block developed more than a decade ago was mired in legal battles after it emerged that construction had encroached onto third-party land. The company also occupied government property in the same area, a move that drew sharp criticism but was subsequently regularised by the Lands Authority.

The newly uncovered scope of the current scheme is likely to heighten tensions between Polidano, residents, and the council, which has vowed to continue resisting what it sees as unchecked overdevelopment in one of Malta’s most fragile coastal zones.

Concerns about infrastructure also stem from the fact that Caqnu’s development would be the third in Triq Raddet ir-Roti, including over 700 apartments to replace the Mistra Village Hotel. In total, the projects amount to some 1,000 new apartments on the same street.

Caqnu also wants to build another tower, 13 storeys, on the upper level in the Xemxija zone, close to protected garigue that includes cart ruts, and threatens to endanger Roman Baths found right below the area in question, where a new road is proposed to deal with the massive influx of apartments.

Moviment Graffitti has backed residents urging the government to protect the land and ensure public access, preserving the cultural and natural heritage, and preserving the open space.

Hundreds of objections have been filed against these developments, and Polidano said, “Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Every summer, Xemxija is hit by sewage problems and persistent power cuts due to a slight increase in residents or apartments rented out to tourists. Residents and the St Paul’s Bay local council are concerned about the impact of an additional 1,000 apartments being developed or considered.