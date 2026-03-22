PL backbencher declared earning more than Cabinet ministers and PM

A Labour backbencher has declared earning almost twice as much as a sitting minister within her own parliamentary group, exposing a growing imbalance between those tasked with running the country and their part-time colleagues.

New 2024 tax declarations by the Labour parliamentary group, obtained and analysed by The Shift, show that the relatively unknown MP Katya De Giovanni declared €112,000 in income, far exceeding the earnings of cabinet members responsible for administering billions in public funds.

Her case is not unique.

The data confirms a long-standing pattern in Maltese politics where backbench and opposition MPs, who serve part-time while maintaining professional activity, often earn significantly more than ministers and parliamentary secretaries expected to work full-time in government on comparatively low salaries.

The 2024 tax returns show that only two ministers – Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo – declared incomes exceeding €100,000, both largely driven by private income streams, particularly property-related earnings.

Camilleri declared close to €110,000, while Refalo reported €104,000. The latter’s declaration does not include proceeds from a company managing his ODZ property in Qala, now operating as a boutique hotel through a commercial entity run by his son.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue and Accommodation Andy Ellul also declared income exceeding €100,000.

Prime Minister Robert Abela declared just €64,000 in 2024, limited to his official salary, highlighting the relatively low remuneration attached to the country’s highest office and reinforcing questions on how the family sustains its extravagant living and investments. These questions have gained significance as Abela has tabled amendments to the MPs’ Code of Ethics that would abolish the requirement for separate ministerial declarations of assets, amid scrutiny of his wife’s assets.

Former Minister Carmelo Abela, dropped from Abela’s Cabinet, declared nearly €100,000 in 2024, around €40,000 more than when he held office. Most of this income remains taxpayer-funded through his appointment as CEO of a state entity overseeing the Mrieħel Industrial Park.

Glenn Bedingfield, now a parliamentary secretary, declared almost €94,000 in 2024 while still serving as an MP. His income is now expected to drop to under €60,000 in his executive role.

Former ministers Michael Farrugia, Edward Zammit Lewis and Alex Muscat also reported higher earnings after leaving Cabinet.

At the other end of the scale, Qormi MP Rosianne Cutajar, removed from office following a series of scandals, declared less than €28,000.

Beyond the individual figures, the data once again lay bare a deeper and growing structural flaw in Malta’s political system. Members of government, including the prime minister, are, on paper, paid significantly less than many of their own appointees.

The imbalance is fuelling concerns about conflicts of interest and perceived corruption, as politicians remain financially dependent on outside income or alternative arrangements.

The Standards Commissioner and the Malta Chamber of Commerce have repeatedly warned about these risks.

Past recommendations included higher salaries for MPs and ministers, the introduction of a full-time parliament, and stricter limits on outside employment.

None of these reforms has been meaningfully implemented, and the two main political parties are afraid to tackle the issue, fearing a loss of popularity.