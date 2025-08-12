Mayor warns of ‘crisis’ in Swieqi as short-let tourism sparks tensions

The mayor of Swieqi has issued a stark warning to the Maltese government, claiming that the once-tranquil residential town is facing a “crisis” due to the unchecked growth of short-let holiday accommodation.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and senior government officials, Mayor Noel Muscat accused successive tourism ministers of failing to act on a problem first raised nearly a decade ago.

He said Swieqi residents were enduring escalating issues, including rubbish disposal at inappropriate times, persistent noise both day and night, and incidents of vandalism — problems which he linked directly to the boom in short-term rental apartments catering to tourists.

Swieqi, like other residential areas offering short-term lets to tourists, is suffering from lack of law enforcement on issues like waste disposal, noise and vandalism.

“We prepared a detailed report for the then Minister of Tourism in 2016, outlining the problems and proposing solutions,” Muscat said. “Since then, the situation has worsened from a problem into a full-blown crisis.”

Swieqi, developed in the mid-1960s as a quiet residential area for those moving out of Sliema and St Julian’s, is largely zoned as ‘Residential Priority Areas’ under local planning rules, which prohibit commercial activity such as hotels and large shops.

However, Muscat says developers have been demolishing houses and replacing them with apartment blocks for short-let use, a practice he argues is “commercial and touristic in nature” and should not be permitted in residential zones.

By next summer, he estimates, the town will see an additional 1,000 short-let beds, exacerbating tensions with residents.

The mayor accuses the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) of being ill-equipped to address the social impact of the trend, saying its licensing process fails to consider local community concerns.

Muscat is calling for a moratorium on new short-let permits until a full “carrying capacity” study is completed, and for the creation of a separate planning classification for short-term rentals. Other recommendations include:

Stricter licensing conditions on waste management and noise control.

Closer cooperation between the MTA and the Local Council.

Regular night patrols by police.

Restrictions on late-night alcohol sales in residential areas.

The introduction of on-the-spot fines for disturbances, supported by body cameras and mobile payment technology.

The mayor warned that the growing pressures were driving long-term residents away. “The situation has reached unbearable and intolerable levels,” he wrote. “Residents deserve respect and the right to live in a tranquil, decent and pleasant environment. Enough is enough. Now is the time to act.”

The government has yet to respond publicly to the mayor’s demands.