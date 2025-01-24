Momentum asks Commissioner to investigate breach of ethics on asset declarations

Momentum, the new political party led by Arnold Cassola, has asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate a breach of ethics by the Cabinet following the failure to publish the annual asset declarations.

The party based its request on a report by The Shift that drew attention to the fact that the ministerial declarations for 2023 were not filed despite Prime Minister Robert Abela telling parliament they had been tabled.

Following Abela’s statement in parliament, the Speaker’s office confirmed it had received no asset declarations from Cabinet members.

The Speaker ruled that the government was not obliged by law to present the declarations and that it was up to the prime minister. However, the obligation to submit the asset declarations to parliament stems from the ministerial code of ethics.

Momentum asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate this breach. “All Cabinet members had to submit their asset declarations by March 2024 and table them in parliament. This has not been done and it’s overdue by almost a year.”

Momentum asked the Commissioner to investigate Prime Minister Robert Abela and every minister and parliamentary secretary for a breach of ethics.

“The lack of submissions shows an arrogant disrespect toward transparency and the country’s citizens,” Momentum said.

The Standards Commissioner, legally responsible for scrutinising the accuracy of these declarations, has confirmed his office has not received the asset declarations.

Asset declarations have been presented to parliament for the last 30 years to uphold good governance, transparency, and accountability. There were only three years in which they were not filed, the last being 2007 (18 years ago).

During Abela’s tenure, the practice was followed for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 declarations. Yet, for some reason, the prime minister is reluctant to do so this year as present and former members of government are embroiled in a multitude of scandals.