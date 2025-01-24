Caruana Galizia family reacts to Yorgen Fenech bail: ‘justice system failed’

News of the release of Yorgen Fenech on bail was met with a strong reaction by the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who said the prime minister and the justice minister had five years “to fix the system” but did nothing.
Fenech is accused of commissioning the journalist’s brutal killing by a car bomb close to her Bidnija home. He was granted bail by a court on Friday, more than five years after he was first arrested.
Fenech has made several attempts to be released on bail, all of which were refused. This time, the magistrate’s hands were tied as there is a legal limit to how long an individual can be held in jail before he is convicted.
“The blame for killers being released on bail without any trial date in sight lies with the prime minister and the minister of justice. They had five years to fix the system and did nothing. Failure after failure by the courts, it’s become increasingly clear whose side they’re on. The side of criminals and not regular people,” Daphne’s son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, wrote on social media.
Fenech’s aunt Moira Fenech is to serve as his guarantor, with her Tumas company shares as collateral. She holds 15.45% of the company. Those shares will be provisionally transferred to government.
The Tumas Group owns a multitude of companies in the country, from hotels to casinos to energy. The image below shows the family’s ownership of Tumas Energy, involved in the scandalous Electrogas deal.
Fenech must also pay an €80,000 deposit and be bound by a €120,000 personal guarantee.
Among other conditions imposed by the court, Fenech must not go within 50 metres of the coast or airport, sign a bail book at a police station every day and stay indoors between 5pm and 11am.
If any of these conditions are breached, his guarantor, Moira Fenech, will lose her shares in the conglomerate.
This was the plan all along. Otherwise why would Jurgen Fenech spend 5 years locked up without spilling the beans. He had a guarantee from the government, his fellow criminals.
This says it all does it not? The country has not only reached the bottom of the abyss, but it’s PM in all of his mediocrity, believes ALL of the populace are pathetic and gullible fools. Thread lightly Boppy, our memory is strong and you will not escape justice EVER!
Skond xi MEDIA QED TGHID li GHANDU IKUN HEMM pulizija 24 HRS ma dar FEJN sejjer joghod . L interests tieghi insaqsi 24 HRS KULLJUM MIN SE IHHALLASHOM IL POLPLU MALTI????
It seems to me that some ministers, including the Prime Minister, are not honouring their oaths and see their own advantage and are willing to drag Malta down with them.
It’s so sad, it really makes you cry.
They just talk hot air and watch the fog rise.
It’s obvious to everyone that the judiciary is understaffed.
These philistines are now trying to shift the blame elsewhere, hoping the Maltese won’t notice.
It works so good all the years.