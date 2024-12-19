Crucial details left out of Capitanerie contract by transport minister

Transport Minister Chris Bonnet has finally bowed to parliament’s pressure to table the privatisation contract for the Gardens Yacht Marina in Ta’ Xbiex.

However, following months of questions by PN MP Albert Buttigieg, the copy he made available was incomplete. It leaves out all of the contract’s annexes, including all the crucial details of the concessionaire’s obligations.

At the same time, Transport Malta, led by Kurt Farrugia, has so far refused to make the same documents available to The Shift.

Details of the contract have become important following various investigations by The Shift on the ongoing building of a Capitanerie to serve as a large restaurant for the marina’s private concessionaires.

The unsightly building, currently being erected despite its permit being challenged in court, is being built on behalf of Transport Malta, even though the marina was privatised years ago.

Transport Malta spearheaded the permit for the controversial Capitanerie. According to official documents, the project’s owner is the current CEO, Kurt Farrugia.

The head of communications for former disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat did not reply to questions about why Transport Malta was fronting the application for the private owners holding the concession.

Farrugia insisted the project would be financed by the private marina owners, but he presented no proof to back up his claim.

Upon completion, the Capitanerie and the restaurant being built will be delivered to Gardens Marina Ltd’s owners.

The company obtained the 25-year concession in 2019 and is led by siblings Mark and Paul Gauci from Birkirkara, known as Tal-Gedida. They have two other partners, Matthew Fiorini Lowell and Patrick Satariano.

Georges Bonello Du Puis is listed as site manager, although his full involvement is as yet unclear.

In the summer, the brothers spend weekends on their luxury boats with Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia.

Just a few weeks ago, The Shift reported that the prime minister started berthing his private luxury yacht at the marina managed by the Gaucis.

The Shift asked Abela whether he was paying the estimated €15,000 berthing fees, but the prime minister did not reply.