Revealed: The MTA contract that led to Minister Clayton Bartolo’s resignation

A one-year contract that the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) signed with former professional cyclist Valerio Angoli reveals connections between the cyclist and multi-million-euro sponsorships with various companies.

There was no transparency in these deals, with the public kept in the dark. They occurred when Clayton Bartolo was Tourism Minister.

The contract with Agnoli, signed in January 2023, was for the former cyclist to provide consultancy to the MTA. Yet it reveals connections to separate sponsorships the government tourism agency entered into with at least four other organisations.

These are Hafy Sports S.L, the Association Club Ciclista Alberto Contador, the Vatican Cycling Club based in Rome, and RCS Sport, which coordinates the famous Giro D’Italia.

The MTA contract, which has now been passed on to the police for further investigation, was signed by Carlo Micallef, the CEO of the MTA, on Bartolo’s instructions.

Although no details have been given yet, it is being alleged that Minister Bartolo’s then-girlfriend Amanda Muscat, whom he married last summer at a lavish ceremony, was being paid by one of the companies connected to Agnoli as a kickback for government sponsors.

So far, neither the minister nor his wife have commented on the allegations.

The Shift is revealing Agnoli’s full contract, which shows that his ‘work’ for the MTA and the €20,000 compensation was mainly to coordinate with the companies he had managed to get sponsorships for from the same MTA.

Agnoli describes himself as a sports sponsorships consultant who acts as a broker for such deals.

PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut flagged the suspicious contract in parliament at the end of 2023, but Prime Minister Robert Abela took no action to investigate the matter.

The MTA has spent millions on sponsorships related to sports in recent years, mainly football.

It signed multi-million-euro deals with Manchester United and also forked out millions to sponsor international games and tournaments, even though their relevance was questionable.

These sponsorships pass through agents and companies well connected to government in Malta, including the tourism ministry.

These new allegations that led to the minister’s resignation come following findings by The Shift about how the minister’s girlfriend was put on a consultant salary and transferred onto the books of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri to disguise the breach of the ministerial code of ethics.

The Shift’s reports led to a probe by the Standards Commissioner requested by Opposition MPs and independent candidate Arnold Cassola. The Commissioner’s findings confirmed our reports.

So far, Prime Minister Robert Abela is still defending Minister Clint Camilleri, who was part of the scandal. Camilleri is considered to be Robert Abela’s closest ally.

You can download the contract here: MTA contract Valerio Agnoli