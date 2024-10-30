Former CEO given new appointment after receiving €142,000 golden handshake

The former CEO of Infrastructure Malta, who was recently paid €142,000 after bring dismissed by Transport Minister Chris Bonett, has already been given another position in a different ministry.

Last July, Falzon’s job leading one of the most controversial government agencies came to an end prematurely. His five-year contract was cut short following a decision by Transport Minister Chris Bonett with the approval of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

While no explanation has been given for Falzon’s dismissal, Minister Bonett said his removal was made “by mutual agreement.” Despite the minister’s words, this was still interpreted as a dismissal. Falzon demanded and got an early termination golden handshake of €142,000.

Bonett replaced Falzon with failed MEP candidate Steve Ellul.

Falzon has now been appointed by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela to the board of the Foundation for Medical Services. The prime minister has also approved his appointment, having just approved his other minister’s decision to sack the same person from Infrastructure Malta.

The Foundation is responsible for all capital projects related to Malta’s health services. It is currently in the news for the late delivery of the Paola Hub, which had to open more than two years ago.

Ivan Falzon, former parliamentary secretary Franco Mercieca’s chief of staff, has ample health sector experience. For years, he was the CEO of Mater Dei Hospital.

Falzon’s contacts in Gozo, gained from his days with another Gozitan parliamentary secretary Franco Mercieca, may also offer a political advantage to the health minister, who is also from Gozo.

Falzon was removed from Mater Dei by former health minister Chris Fearne.