Stagno Navarra axed from Labour TV

The Labour Party has decided to distance itself from its PN-turned-PL propagandist Karl Stagno Navarra as his daily TV show has been axed from ONE TV’s schedule following years of controversy.

The presenter, a fixed feature in court over tens of cases mostly related to fraud and unpaid bills, has conducted his ‘Pjazza’ programme for years since disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat recruited him to prop up Labour diehards and attack its opponents, mostly members of the Opposition, journalists, and NGOs.

In exchange, Stagno Navarra was showered with government jobs and direct orders, with the government putting him on the payroll of Malta Enterprise, Air Malta, and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, even though his presence at work was almost non-existent.

Instead, the Labour propagandist used to spend his days at the Labour Party TV station, preparing for his programmes while being paid by taxpayers.

Stango Navarra’s break with the Labour Party has long been coming, even though Robert Abela resisted it for years.

Despite various condemnations by civil society and the court over the harsh methods Stagno Navarra used to attack government opponents, Prime Minister Abela took no action.

On a number of occasions, Abela was also forced to apologise for Stagno Navarra’s unethical and unprofessional conduct on TV.

“While some PL officials tried to save him, Stagno Navarra became a liability for Labour,” a senior official told The Shift.

“The last straw that broke the camel’s back is his latest shenanigans in court, where he is involved in another case with a man he failed to pay,” he said.

Stagno Navarra has been absent from ONE TV since last June’s MEP elections.

Following Labour’s unexpected defeat at the polls, Stagno Navarra was told to stop his programme until further notice.

According to sources, Robert Abela ordered the presenter not to be included in any more TV appearances as he was one of the causes of the people’s increased resentment towards the Labour Party.

For many years, Labour used Stagno Navarra’s programme to silence its critics. Several top party officials, including the prime minister, appeared in interviews where the former PN journalist denigrated Labour’s opponents daily.

Known for his bombastic style, Stangno Navarra spent years rubbishing Labour when the Party was in Opposition and working for the PN’s TV station.

He was shown the door by the PN before the 2013 general elections following claims of wrongdoing by Stagno Navarra, including attempts to defraud various people.

Stagno Navarra jumped on Labour’s bandwagon when Joseph Muscat became prime minister.

The list of cases against him in court continues, with the latest being an order to pay thousands to his lawyer for bills he failed to pay.

Instead of Stagno Navarra’s ‘Pjazza’, Labour TV will now host a new daily propaganda show, ‘Bil-fatt’, hosted by Claudia Cuschieri, the wife of Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul.