Stagno Navarra posing with Robert and Lydia Abela (Facebook)

OHSA to add new PR manager as Stagno Navarra is never there

The Shift Team
May 23, 2024 11:22

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) plans to allocate an extra €50,000 to recruit a new PR Manager since Karl Stagno Navarra, the current person in this role, has been consistently unavailable.

In response to the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has developed a plan to strengthen its public relations and media presence.

To achieve this target, the OHSA has published a call for a new PR manager – the job Stagno Navarra is supposed to handle, except he’s never there, internal sources confirmed.

While Stagno Navarra remains on the OHSA’s books, the government will now spend a further €50,000 to recruit someone else to do the same job.

OHSA CEO Josianne Cutajar did not reply to questions about why Stagno Navarra was allowed to not turn up for work.

Stagno Navarra, who until a few weeks ago presented a daily propaganda show on Labour’s ONE TV, was put on the OHSA’s books in 2022 without a public call.

Before that, disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi hired him as a PR manager at the now-defunct Air Malta. He rarely visited the airline’s offices.

After the government began discussing Air Malta’s closure, Stagno Navarra was transferred to Resources Support and Services Ltd (RSSL). This government company provided permanent jobs for Air Malta employees who did not retire. Stagno Navarra was then assigned to the OHSA.

The Labour propagandist is facing accusations in court for not paying his dues to his lawyer, among others who have called him out on a raft of other services, including renting his residence, renting cars, and taking trips abroad over the years.

                           

Jay Ho
Jay Ho
3 hours ago

At least these crooks should pretend to show up for their pretend jobs. Oink oink as usual.

makjavel
makjavel
2 hours ago

This guy plays the absconding Public Relations Officer who is always on the missing in action list. Isn’t it time that a Plaque is stuck where he works , “Here Worked KSN who turned up”

Paul Bonello
Paul Bonello
1 hour ago

Josianne Cutajar should know that unjustifiable absences – assenteismo in Italian – is a criminal offence and a CEO failing to do anything about it is likewise committing a crime. Lest she should once say I did nothing wrong like Scicluna is unashamedly saying.

cikku
cikku
26 minutes ago
Reply to  Paul Bonello

Paul, you cannot expect much more than the part time CEO who runs her own clinic whilst being paid 100k+ for a full time job

cikku
cikku
1 hour ago

It seems that this imbecile is holding the PL by the balls – otherwise i see no reason why he has been kept on their books

