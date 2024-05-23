OHSA to add new PR manager as Stagno Navarra is never there

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) plans to allocate an extra €50,000 to recruit a new PR Manager since Karl Stagno Navarra, the current person in this role, has been consistently unavailable.

In response to the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has developed a plan to strengthen its public relations and media presence.

To achieve this target, the OHSA has published a call for a new PR manager – the job Stagno Navarra is supposed to handle, except he’s never there, internal sources confirmed.

While Stagno Navarra remains on the OHSA’s books, the government will now spend a further €50,000 to recruit someone else to do the same job.

OHSA CEO Josianne Cutajar did not reply to questions about why Stagno Navarra was allowed to not turn up for work.

Stagno Navarra, who until a few weeks ago presented a daily propaganda show on Labour’s ONE TV, was put on the OHSA’s books in 2022 without a public call.

Before that, disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi hired him as a PR manager at the now-defunct Air Malta. He rarely visited the airline’s offices.

After the government began discussing Air Malta’s closure, Stagno Navarra was transferred to Resources Support and Services Ltd (RSSL). This government company provided permanent jobs for Air Malta employees who did not retire. Stagno Navarra was then assigned to the OHSA.

The Labour propagandist is facing accusations in court for not paying his dues to his lawyer, among others who have called him out on a raft of other services, including renting his residence, renting cars, and taking trips abroad over the years.