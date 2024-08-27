NSO reports rise in workplace accidents and four fatalities

The National Statistics Office (NSO) reports a troubling rise in workplace accidents in Malta for early 2024, with four fatalities and a slight increase in non-fatal incidents, especially in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

In the first half of 2024, workplace accidents in Malta surged, including four fatalities, according to the NSO report released on 26 August. All fatalities involved male non-EU nationals.

Half of the fatal incidents occurred in the construction sector. The NSO report highlights that severe head injuries caused 50% of these deaths, underscoring the urgent need for stricter safety measures.

The NSO also reported a slight rise in non-fatal workplace accidents, with 1,085 incidents in the first six months of 2024. This is a 0.1% increase from the same period in 2023, showing ongoing safety issues across industries.

The manufacturing sector had the highest share of non-fatal accidents, at 15.8%, followed by construction at 13.2%.

Many non-fatal accidents led to short-term absences, with nearly one-third of injured workers returning within three days. However, 19.3% of cases involved absences of 21 days or more, indicating serious injuries.

The report also noted that back injuries, including spine and vertebrae issues, were the most common, affecting 31.9% of those injured.

The analysis revealed that Maltese nationals were involved in 70% of non-fatal accidents. Younger workers, particularly those aged 25 to 34, were most affected. Elementary jobs and craft-related trades were identified as the most vulnerable.

The report also showed that larger companies employing 500 or more people experienced 26.3% of the accidents. This suggests that safety in larger enterprises may need more stringent oversight and targeted interventions.

NSO data for 2023 indicated ongoing risks, with a rate of 733 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed persons, the highest in manufacturing, construction, and human health sectors.

These findings continue to show the need for improved workplace safety measures and enforcement.