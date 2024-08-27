Labour whip promoted at Foundation for Medical Services

Naomi Cachia, the 30-year-old Labour MP who Prime Minister Robert Abela made whip of the government’s parliamentary group this year, has been promoted at the government’s Foundation for Medical Services (FMS).

Despite her lack of experience, Cachia, who holds a law degree, was made Head of Legal Office without any responsibility for any other employees.

Her promotion was issued after an internal call, to which only those holding a law degree were eligible.

Through this new promotion, the Labour Whip, who graduated in 2017, will receive a financial package of some €55,000, usually reserved for senior employees with decades of experience.

Sources at the FMS told The Shift that Cachia, employed at the FMS by former CEO Carmen Ciantar straight from her university desk, has a very low workload at the agency and doesn’t even have any employees in her department.

Cachia was co-opted to parliament in 2022 through the gender mechanism.

FMS in a state of flux

As news that one of the few projects currently coordinated by the FMS, the Paola Regional Hub, has hit a wall, with no one wanting to certify the ‘shoddy’ mechanical and electrical works at the new ‘mini-hospital’, keeping it closed despite years of delays, the health ministry ordered the setting up of an internal task force to try to review FMS operations.

Sources said that while this so-called task force was also politically appointed, many FMS professional employees are demotivated due to years of lack of direction and political interference.

The sources said the situation worsened even more recently with the appointment of cardiologist Robert Xuereb as CEO. Apart from his inexperience in project management, the main aim of the FMS, Xuereb was allowed to continue working in his private clinic at Ta’ Xbiex.

The so-called task force is being led by Simone Xuereb, Chris Fearne’s former personal assistant, who was transferred to the FMS as soon as Minister Jo Etienne Abela was appointed in his stead.

Xuereb, a close friend of former CEO Carmen Ciantar, is seeking to take over the procurement of contracts issued by the agency. So far, she has the backing of both Xuereb and Minister Abela.