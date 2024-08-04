Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools management being investigated following The Shift’s reports

Employees of the government’s school-building agency, The Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools (FTS), are being summoned to testify at the Department of Employment and Industrial Relations (DIER) over several claims of abuse and dictatorial management reported by The Shift.

The Shift reported in April that FTS employees had sent a letter to MPs alleging “unprofessionalism, abuse and dictatorship” by the Foundation’s management. The accusations are mainly against two top management officials, CEO Neville Young and his assistant and head of human resources, Jonathan Brimmer.



At the time, Young refused to reply to The Shift’s questions, while Brimmer said the accusations were “all false.” Employees at the Foundation were rounded up to sign a counter letter which said they were “disgusted” at the allegations being made against management.

Brimmer denied that the employees were forced to do so, saying his mind was at rest because the accusations were untrue. Yet Brimmer and Young are now under investigation.

Sources close to the DIER told The Shift that the investigation, ongoing for the last few weeks, is leaving no stone unturned.

Several claims of abuse by the agency’s management, left unpunished for years by the government, are being unearthed, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

According to the sources, a third of FTS employees have already been summoned to testify. Many other employees are expected to be interviewed over the coming days.

Although the DIER has not yet concluded its findings, it is not being excluded that the police may eventually be roped in to investigate further, including claims of a criminal nature.

Both deny the allegations made against them by staff members. The two were placed at the FTS through their political connections.

According to a letter sent to MPs earlier this year, employees claimed that since Young was appointed CEO, the working environment at FTS has become toxic. The majority of employees are demoralised by the dictatorial management style. Many have also left the organisation.

The employees listed several incidents in the last months, including verbal abuse, intimidation and manipulation, which, if confirmed by the investigation, would amount to a breach of employment law.

Employees also expressed their disappointment that despite the General Workers Union and Education Minister Clifton Grima being aware of the situation, they have taken no remedial action and sided with management over their interests.

The ongoing turmoil inside the FTS has affected the agency’s performance.

Known until 2013 for its efficiency in building a new government school every year, the Foundation has been inundated with claims of corruption during the past years, and several projects have taken years to complete.