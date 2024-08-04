Disgraced Perm Sec’s partner appointed to government board under his direction

Fiona Brinkworth, a senior Bank of Valletta official and partner of former Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi, was appointed by the economy ministry to the board of a government agency controlled by her partner.

The Shift can reveal that when Minister Silvio Schembri appointed Mizzi’s partner, Brinkworth, in March, Mizzi was still at the helm of the economy ministry.

Mizzi is now under indictment for his involvement in the fraudulent VGH/Steward hospitals deal and resigned from his role as Permanent Secretary.

Brinkworth was appointed director of Malta Strategic Projects Partnerships Ltd, better known as Projects Malta.

The same government agency is a subsidiary of Malta Government Investments Ltd, the government’s holding company, whose chairman is Brinkworth’s partner, Ronald Mizzi.

So far, Mizzi is still the company’s chairman despite his resignation as permanent secretary a few days ago.

Brinkworth took over from Joseph Cuschieri, the former MFSA CEO who was forced to resign due to numerous ethical breaches.

Crossing of paths

The latest appointment is not the first in which Ronald Mizzi and his partner crossed paths.

The National Audit Office’s investigations into the Electrogas deal, a controversial energy project, revealed a professional relationship between Mizzi and Brinkworth. The project, which involved a significant government loan, has been scrutinised for potential irregularities.

At the time, Brinkworth was the BOV official overseeing a multi-million-euro loan secured by a government guarantee given to Electrogas. At the same time, Ronald Mizzi was Konrad Mizzi’s permanent secretary and his right-hand man, handling the Electrogas project’s affairs.

Regularly updating Mizzi on the progress of the loan, in 2017, Brinkworth had warned the government about issues such as potential default risks and the need for stricter oversight. The pair were also in email correspondence together.

It is unclear whether, at the time, those involved in the project knew of the pair’s close relationship.

The Shift revealed that the two also went into business together in a tourism investment – Ta’ Ċniċ Heritage Living in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The boutique hotel started operating in 2021. The two reside together at the same property.

According to Booking.com, rooms at Ta’ Ċniċ Heritage Living, described as a Gozitan “relaxation getaway,” are sold at €150 a night, and the former Permanent Secretary is the main host of the small hotel.

Despite stepping down from his role as Permanent Secretary, Mizzi continued to receive his full government salary, a clear violation of civil service rules that dictate suspension on half pay.

He is also still the Chairman of Malta Government Investments and a member of the boards of MIMCOL and IP Holding Ltd – both government entities under the Economy Ministry.