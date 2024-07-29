News

May 2015 - Konrad Mizzi and Chris Fearne 'briefing' the press on the claimed defective Mater Dei concrete

Government fails to back up claims on Mater Dei concrete ten years later

The Shift Team
July 29, 2024 19:13

The government is refusing to provide parliament with information about the cost of repairs it carried out at Mater Sei over the last ten years, following claims made by disgraced former health minister Konrad Mizzi about ‘defective concrete’ at the hospital built by a PN administration.

A few months into Labour’s new government, elected in 2013, Mizzi ran a media campaign claiming that the concrete used for the building of the massive Mater Dei Hospital was defective and of inferior quality.

He claimed that parts of the hospital, particularly the Emergency building, were in serious trouble and could potentially collapse without immediate action, which was a cause for alarm.

Boosting the issue further, disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat claimed that the government had to spend some €150 million to remedy the defective structures at the hospital.

Labour had also said that it would sue Skanska, the Swedish builders of the hospital, to claim damages.

Ten years later and with no repairs in sight, PN MP Chris Said asked the government to list the repairs made on the “defective concrete structures” every year since 2014, their cost, and who had done the necessary work.

The Health Minister said the information “will be given sometime later”.

One of the many news articles on Labour’s spin that Mater Dei was in danger of collapse.

In reality, the government has not conducted any repairs on Mater Dei’s faulty concrete.

The Opposition, as well as architect Joe Cassar, now Prime Minister Robert Abela’s architect for his boutique hotel project in Xewkija, had rubbished Konrad Mizzi’s claims.

An arbitration court case against Skanska initiated by Mizzi, through which well-connected lawyers were paid tens of thousands from taxpayers, also reached a dead end. The government’s claims were rejected, and Malta had to withdraw the case.

Contacted by The Shift, PN MP Chris Said said he would file the same question again when parliament resumes as the government had to come clean.

“People were perplexed at the time of Konrad Mizzi’s claims. If these were untrue and invented, as they seem, then the government should say so and apologise,” Said insisted.

The concrete for Mater Dei was mainly provided by Blokrete Ltd, Tal-Maghtab Construction and Mixer Ltd, a now-defunct company owned by Bastjan Dalli, brother of disgraced former European Commissioner John Dalli.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Government fails to back up claims on Mater Dei concrete ten years later
The government is refusing to provide parliament with information
The Shift Team
July 29, 2024 19:13
News
Standards Commissioner asked to investigate PS’ Gozo wedding after The Shift’s report
Arnold Cassola has reported Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to
Nicole Sciberras Balbi
July 29, 2024 15:08
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo