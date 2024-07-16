News

The polluted waters at Balluta Bay leading to complaints by residents and tourists.

MHRA president highlights importance of ‘product Malta’ amid concerns about Balluta Bay

Nicole Sciberras Balbi
July 16, 2024 20:09

Tony Zahra, president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA), stressed the importance of “product Malta” when commenting on the problems at Balluta Bay, where green water has been preventing swimming since early June.

Zahra told The Shift that the quality of the sea was paramount to tourists’ experience in Malta. “Product Malta is what most visitors are looking for, particularly in summer; the sea is a major contributor to it. Consequently, it is of utmost importance that Malta offers a beautiful and inviting sea experience.”

Since early June, the water at Balluta Bay in St Julian’s has been persistently green, preventing swimmers from entering. The reason is still unclear, although there are suspicions that sewage discharge may be the cause.

The Directorate for Environmental Health, under the Superintendence for Public Health, has imposed a ban on swimming due to safety concerns. On 24 May, the Environmental Health Directorate found microbiological contamination, such as E.coli and I.enterococci, further endangering water quality and posing health risks.

Zahra’s concerns were echoed by PN MP Albert Buttigieg, who said on social media that the issues at Balluta Bay resulted from the ruling Labour government’s policies. Buttigieg attributed the problems to the Ministers of Environment and Tourism, accusing them of prioritising political gains over environmental principles.

The public’s discontent with the government’s reaction emphasises the need for immediate steps to clean up Malta’s beaches and safeguard public health. Concerns also include broader issues related to Malta’s infrastructure and environmental management.

Signs warn against swimming to avoid illness from the contaminated water, and the local council is in touch with health authorities, hoping for a positive outcome soon.

On its website, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) suggested that the discolouration at Balluta Bay may be aggravated by algal blooms, which are exacerbated by Malta’s high temperatures and reduced water circulation.

The ERA and the Environmental Health Directorate have initiated a joint investigation.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech criticised the government’s reaction on Facebook, stressing the importance of clean seas for both Maltese residents and tourists.

He accused the current administration of failing to maintain the drainage system, which previous Nationalist governments had improved. Grech pointed out that several beaches have been closed this summer due to sewage overflows and contamination, deeming these incidents unacceptable.

                           

