ADPD requests investigation on abuse of public funds for minister’s wedding

The Green Party, ADPD, has asked the Auditor General to investigate the abuse of public funds by the film commission, the tourism ministry and Minister Clayton Bartolo as news emerged of his lavish wedding on Friday.

In a letter to the Auditor General, ADPD Deputy Chair Carmel Cacopardo drew attention to The Shift’s report pointing out that the minister’s wedding was held at a venue set up for the Malta Film Awards and paid for by taxpayers.

“I draw your attention to the fact that Manoel Island was used (by the minister) after substantial funding was provided to the film commission to set up an event, even supported by the Malta Tourism Authority. Yet before the event was even held, the minister responsible used it for his wedding,” ADPD told the Auditor General.

Cacopardo adds: “The Shift has reported extensively on the matter. In my view, this is an abuse of public funds because funds intended for a national event were used for private purposes.”

“I draw your attention to the fact that Manoel Island was used (by the minister) after substantial funding was provided to the film commission to set up an event, even supported by the Malta Tourism Authority. Yet before the event was even held, the minister responsible used it for his wedding,” ADPD told the Auditor General.

Minister Clayton Bartolo’s wedding was so lavish it drew national attention, not only because of his use of the Manoel Island venue for his civil wedding but also because of the following event held across the bay at Manta by the Sea, managed by Silvio Debono’s DB Group.

Bartolo’s guests were transferred to the Tigne venue using the vessel Fernandes, owned by the Zammit Tabona family — another tourism operator.