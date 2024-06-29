Eyebrows raised as minister’s wedding coincides with film awards set-up

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s wedding has drawn the nation’s attention, and for good reason, since no expense seems to have been spared, yet eyebrows are being raised concerning the timing of the wedding, which happened to coincide with the biggest event of the year organised by the tourism ministry and paid by taxpayers.

The civil ceremony, led by European Commissioner Helena Dalli’s son, Luke, was held at Manoel Island, which happened to coincide with an expensive set-up paid for by taxpayers for a grand ceremony related to the film festival. The Golden Bee Awards will be held on 30 June at the same venue.

The set-up for the event led by Film Commissioner Johann Grech is lavish. The amount spent on last year’s awards was a source of controversy, and this year, Grech is putting up an even more expensive show, according to sources who spoke to The Shift.

Minister Bartolo used the setting for the Film Festival award ceremony supported The Malta Tourism Authority, which falls under his direct responsibility. The Film Commission also falls under his responsibility.

Then, all guests were ferried on the vessel Fernandes, a schooner owned by the Zammit Tabonas, owners of the Fortina Hotel and Captain Morgan vessels, to the reception venue, Manta by the Sea – the Fortina Hotel lido under the management of Mellieha-based DB Group of Silvio Debono, which operates in the tourism industry.

Bartolo was elected from Mellieha and was a former Mellieha councillor.

The venue was subject to an enforcement notice, Newsbook has reported, saying the notice was subsequently suspended when Edward Zammit Tabona, the owner of the venue leased to DB Group, submitted an application for sanctioning.

The bride, Amanda Muscat, made headlines when she organised a Manchester United do at the ministry for Bartolo’s birthday, involving ministry staff, when she was supposed to be working in Gozo, according to government records.

People are questioning how Bartolo could afford such an event on a minister’s salary, as well as his choice of venues, happily coinciding with an event for which taxpayers will fork out millions. Those questions will not be silenced soon.