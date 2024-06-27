Government awards late, overbudget pool as its ‘project of the year’

A €14 million Olympic-sized pool at the Cottonera Sports Complex, which missed its completion target for use during the Small Nations Games last year, was declared by the Chief of the Civil Service Tony Sultana as the government’s ‘Project of the Year’.

Guests who attended the glitzy Public Service Awards night last weekend at the Mediterranean Conference Centre told The Shift that they thought the announcement was a joke, given that everyone in the civil service was well aware of the extent of the project’s mess.

The construction of a new Olympic-sized pool that would form part of the Cottonera Sports Complex was announced in 2015. It was earmarked as one of the main projects to be completed for the Small Nations Games in May 2023, which were hosted in Malta.

However, works on the complex took three years longer than scheduled, and the original budget of €8 million for the completion of the project had to be abandoned as actual costs ballooned to a staggering €14 million.

The National Audit Office has not yet audited the project awarded to V&C contractors, a company owned by Vince Borg, better known as Ċensu n-Nizz.

Despite the ballooning costs, the government agency SportMalta did not complete the project in time for the GSSE games. As a result, the organisers had to shift the organisation to the Tal-Qroqq national pool, built for the Small Nations Games of 1992, where all the swimming competitions for the 2023 games were eventually held.

Due to the delays, the Cottonera pool was only inaugurated in December 2023. Even then, it was not sufficiently completed for aquatic competitions as most of the necessary equipment was still missing.

Mark Cutajar, the CEO of SportMalta and the person who oversaw the failures to complete several venues for the GSSE games, did not attend the ceremony to pick the ‘Project of the Year Award’ from the Head of the civil service. Instead, he sent a representative.

Unfinished GSSE projects included an incomplete €16 million pool in Victoria, Gozo, a €3 million tennis complex in Pembroke that was still in its initial phase, and a €9 million indoor squash and weightlifting complex in Marsa that had yet to have its foundations laid.

The lavish ceremony organised by Tony Sultana included a formal dinner, music and even fireworks.

One of Sultana’s guests at the top table during the ceremony was Ronald Mizzi, the Economy Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, facing criminal charges concerning the hospitals’ fraudulent VGH/Steward concession.