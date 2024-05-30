European Court of Justice AG Opinion recommends action against Malta on finch trapping

European Court of Justice Advocate General Tamara Ćapeta has recommended the Court should find that Malta’s derogation allowing live capture of finches breaches EU law.

In an Opinion delivered today, Ćapeta says Malta has failed to observe its obligations under EU law and to order that the Republic of Malta bear its own costs and pay those incurred by the European Commission.

BirdLife Malta welcomed the ECJ AG Opinion and said it now looked forward to the Court ruling “against the smokescreen finch ‘scientific research’ trapping derogation once and for all”.

The environmental organisations said the ECJ AG’s Opinion sent a clear message that Malta should end this cruel practice of trapping songbirds until they perished.

“In view of today’s developments, we call on the government not to open another trapping season this year, before the ECJ delivers its final ruling since it is now clear that applying this derogation in the past years was in breach of European law,” Birdlife added.