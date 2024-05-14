Attacks on independent media continue despite condemnations

Widespread condemnation has not stopped government officials from launching fresh attacks on independent journalists and using its party media to single out individuals doing their jobs.

On Saturday, the chair of Valletta Cultural Agency, Jason Micallef, used his time on a radio programme to display photos, taken surreptitiously, of chat messages received by Newsbook journalist Monique Agius on her laptop.

Micallef claimed that she “was given questions” to ask by former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi and members of NGO Repubblika. The claims were then amplified in the Labour Party’s media outlets, which labelled independent media ‘sabotage groups’.

Politicians, NGOs, and media representatives widely criticised Micallef’s actions.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) condemned the attack, calling for an end to a “very slippery slope” and placing responsibility squarely on the prime minister and his government.

Micallef followed in the footsteps of Prime Minister Robert Abela, who targeted the same journalist a week earlier during a recent press conference, accusing her of her involvement with ‘the establishment’ as she tried to ask questions concerning the results of a magisterial inquiry into Vitals/Steward hospitals scandal.

MEP David Casa reported Prime Minister Robert Abela, the Labour Party and government official Jason Micallef to the Mapping Media Freedom platform, which monitors threats against journalists.

MEP candidate Louise Anne Pulis also posted on social media highlighting the role of investigative journalism, underscoring that “Journalists not only have a right but also a duty to convey what is happening, to analyse the facts and broadcast them”.

NGO Repubblika condemned Micallef’s actions, saying it has been monitoring the political rhetoric of the government and the prime minister since the magisterial inquiry on the hospitals was concluded. Repubblika demanded immediate action to ensure journalists’ privacy is respected, allowing them to do their work without intimidation from the government or any other source.

Last week, human rights organisation Aditus “strongly condemned” the words of Prime Minister Robert Abela in “his blatant attack on the judiciary and journalists”.

In a statement, Aditus said the prime minister’s speech left no room for interpretation. It added that it was a direct and unequivocal undermining of people and positions simply because he was uncomfortable with their activities.

The increased attacks on journalists are part of the government’s overall response to counter the fallout from the magisterial inquiry into the Vitals/Steward hospitals deal.

The renewed hostility towards independent media began mere days after the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index ranked Malta penultimate in the European Union.