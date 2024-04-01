Court revokes permit for another complex built, this time in Birzebbuga

The Court of Appeals has declared the development of a large residential complex in Birżebbuġa illegal, following an appeal process during which the block was partially built and sold.

The Planning Authority’s initial decision to allow the development was revoked by the courts in sentences issued last month. The complex was built in an area known as Girghien or ‘Tal-Papa”.

It was approved through piecemeal applications by developers Anton Camilleri, known as ‘Tal-Franċiż’, Paul Attard of GAP Developments and their associates.

The development raised concerns since separate applications were filed for different parts of the development to sidestep planning policies. It also blocked access to historical rock-cut chambers and WWII shelters.

ADPD leader Sandra Gauci reported the court rulings on social media earlier last month. The sentences found that the Planning Authority had wrongly interpreted the area’s development brief.

The court overturned the decisions of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT), chaired by an employee seconded by the Planning Authority. The tribunal dismissed the objectors’ appeals and confirmed the Authority’s original approval.

Both rulings were based on appeals to EPRT decisions by Ernesto Bugeja. In its objection to the application for the development, NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa claimed it would lead to the “destruction” of historical underground chambers in the area.

With other objectors, they claimed that planning policies were misused to bypass a requirement for open public space in the area. By splitting the complex into multiple proposals for smaller developments, the developers could sidestep the requirement by paying a small fee per square metre.

In his decision, Judge Mark Chetcuti found that the “Tribunal did not adequately apply the provisions of the development brief” for the area drawn up in 2009.

He revoked the tribunal’s decision, rendering Attard’s outline permit for the development “without any strength or validity in law”.

Similarly, Camilleri’s permit for adjacent garages, maisonettes and apartments was also revoked.

In comments to The Shift, GAP’s Paul Attard claimed that no construction occurred on the site delineated by the outline permit.

On the other hand, Camilleri said his building had been “constructed legally according to approved permits” and that “the court was mistaken”. He is seeking legal advice on the issue.

More than a dozen other developments have had their permits revoked through similar court sentences, raising serious questions about the Authority’s review mechanisms.

Only last week, The Shift reported how, in another Court of Appeals sentence, Judge Chetcuti ruled a development in Qala, Gozo, illegal. That complex too, built by Joseph Portelli, had been built and sold.

The permitting and appeals system allows a development permitted by the Planning Authority to continue even if objectors appeal.

Last year, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to change the law and introduce a ban on construction works under appeal, but nothing has changed.