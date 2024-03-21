Disgraced former permanent secretary handed €80,000 a year contract

Frank Fabri, the disgraced former permanent secretary appointed CEO of a newly created government fish farms agency last month, will be paid more than €80,000 annually.

As part of a definite three-year contract, Fabri is now receiving a €47,000 base salary, which increases to €80,258 when bonuses and allowances are included. The base salary also increases each year, resulting in a financial package of €82,500 by 2026.

In 2021, Fabri resigned in disgrace from his role as the permanent secretary for the education ministry in the wake of an ethics probe into former education minister Justyne Caruana and a contract she awarded her boyfriend.

Despite his history, he was appointed CEO at Aquatic Resources Malta, a new government entity established in November 2023.

Reportedly, it will be “developing research and innovation projects in fishing and aquaculture” with a budget of more than €10 million.

The Shift obtained Fabri’s contract through a freedom of information request. It specifies a remuneration of “€47,000 for the year 2024, €47,500 for the year 2025 and €48,600 for the year 2026.”

A raft of additional allowances bump Fabri’s pay package up to more than €80,000 each year.

The allowances include €8,000 per year in expenses, €1,800 per year for communication and almost €4,700 per year for a car. The contract also stipulates a 15% performance bonus, a 15% “research projects allowance” and a 10% disturbance allowance.

Sharlo Camilleri, the Permanent Secretary for the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry, signed the contract on behalf of Minister Anton Refalo.

In his former role as a permanent secretary who answers to the prime minister, Fabri was obliged to ensure no public resources were wasted and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability.

Instead, Fabri had covered for Justyne Caruana during an ethics probe which looked into a €15,000 contract given to Caruana’s boyfriend, footballer Daniel Bogdanovic.

Fabri had signed off on the contract and even paid taxpayer funds for a report when news of Bogdanovic’s contract emerged.

When Fabri stepped down as permanent secretary in January 2021, the then Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar had publicly stated that Fabri was under investigation. The police were also asked to look into his actions with former Minister Caruana for possible criminal offences.

However, neither Fabri nor Caruana has been prosecuted since then, as the police failed to press any charges.