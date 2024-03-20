Corinthia company given €800,000 direct order to start work on Gozo airstrip

The Gozo Ministry, now also responsible for the Planning Authority (PA), has initiated plans to build a new airstrip in Xewkija’s Ta’ Lambert despite the lack of a planning permit and numerous environmental reports still missing from the application.

The Shift is informed the government awarded a direct order to QPM Ltd – a Corinthia hotels company – last month to start work on the engineering and designs required for the new controversial project.

The contract, worth €800,000 to the company controlled by hotel mogul Alfred Pisani, is the second issued on this project to the same company, following a €40,000 direct order issued to QPM in 2022.

QPM is not known to have any experience with such projects.

The latest move by the Gozo Ministry has raised eyebrows in the Gozo community. Many oppose the extension of the heliport to start catering for small aircraft, particularly due to its negative environmental impact and lack of commercial demand.

All past attempts to establish a commercial air link between the two islands have failed miserably and all five companies that attempted a service, either by helicopter or seaplane, folded after accumulating massive debts.

Minister Camilleri plans to extend the current airstrip at the Xewkija heliport from 174 to 450 metres, following plans launched in 2022. The project also includes creating four aprons to serve as parking for small planes and an air ambulance helicopter already in place.

According to the minister, all this, together with the purchase of three nine-seater planes, will cost €2.5 million.

Minister Camilleri’s assumptions are based on an economic study by Bank of Valletta Chairman Gordin Cordina through his private consultancy, E-Cubed.

Cordina’s study faced criticism that it was based on assumptions instead of adequate market research.

A planning application was filed in 2022 by the Gozo Ministry but no progress has been registered since.

Before proceeding further, the Environment and Resources Authority requested noise emissions and vibrations studies, among other data, while the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage asked for an archaeological assessment.

None of these studies have been done.