Concerns raised as Labour Party starts using state schools for partisan activities

The Labour Party in government has started using state schools for its political activities on Sunday as the European Parliament elections approach, causing concern among educators and parents who spoke to The Shift.

Two weeks ago, Labour moved a Sunday morning activity from a political party club, where such events are usually held, to the hall of St Benedict College in Kirkop – a public school.

The Shift is informed that school administrators accepted, despite reservations, because they feared repercussions.

“Can the head of school effectively say no to his employer?” one source asked.

The comment echoed others from parents who expressed concern about organising a partisan activity inside the school’s premises. They said it could create political friction among students, teachers and parents.

Such activities require days of preparation, including the school hall being taken over by activists who prepare for the event.

Sources told The Shift, “Having political activists working inside the school and putting up backdrops and party emblems for a whole week while mixing with students and staff is not ideal.”

They also said it was unfair to pressure a state school’s principal to grant permission.

The Labour Party paid only €394 for the use of the Kirkop school hall, according to information submitted in parliament in reply to questions by PN MP Justin Schembri.

This Sunday, the hall of Maria Regina College in Qawra will also host a Labour Party event for Prime Minister Robert Abela.