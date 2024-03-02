No money for Europride contractors as government blocks information on costs

Tens of contractors involved in organising the government’s Europride events last September have still not been paid despite promises by Equality Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, several contractors involved in logistics, technical assistance, props, light installations, and others told The Shift that they are owed for the long hours of work carried out more than five months ago. While they said they have asked the Ministry of Home Affairs when their invoices will be settled, no dates have been given, and some were told there were currently no funds available.

The Shift asked Buttigieg why the contractors had not been paid and when the debt would be settled, but she did not reply.

The event, organised to boost the profile of Malta’s EU Commissioner Helena Dalli, has reportedly gone several hundred thousand euro over budget with the final bill expected to surpass €3 million.

The largest contract was awarded to Greaat Ltd – an events and TV production company owned by former Nationalist Party TV boss Anton Attard and his partner, former MZPN President Mark Grech, better known as Guru. Grech is also a business partner of Luke Dalli, the son of Commissioner Dalli.

Asked repeatedly, even in Parliament, to list the contractors involved in the Europride events, how they were procured, and the costs involved in organising the event, Buttigieg refused to reply.

A Freedom of Information request by The Shift, asking for the costs incurred per event organised, was also turned down by Buttigieg, citing that the information sought was excluded as it involved trade secrets.

The Shift has asked the Data Protection Commissioner to investigate the Home Ministry as it contends that its lack of transparency and accountability breaches the law.